Kendall Capital Management Buys 227 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.55. The company has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.