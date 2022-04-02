Kendall Capital Management Buys Shares of 332 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $237,673,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $262,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $592.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

