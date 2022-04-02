Kendall Capital Management Raises Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 61.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

NYSE NUS opened at $48.82 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

