Kendall Capital Management Sells 1,525 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. UBS Group AG raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 155,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 119,304 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,314,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $4,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

