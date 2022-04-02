Kendall Capital Management Takes $424,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.86. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

WGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

