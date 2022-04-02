Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after buying an additional 82,510 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 375,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $354.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.55.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

