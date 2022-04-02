Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after buying an additional 1,079,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after buying an additional 549,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,370.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 366,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after buying an additional 395,332 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 161.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 586,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 362,125 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.