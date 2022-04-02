Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWAY. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,369,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,280,000. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,638,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 30,158.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Travel Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.