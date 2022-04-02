Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $330,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.27 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

In related news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,522 shares of company stock worth $3,604,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

