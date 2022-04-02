Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $356,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

About Cinemark (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.