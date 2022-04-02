Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -103.11 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $115,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

