Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Divergent Planning LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 233,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $49.66 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $53.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16.

