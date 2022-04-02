Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 8,946 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $322,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,054 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $254,014.54.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 106.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

About Jamf (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.