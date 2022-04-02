Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.42

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.42 and traded as high as $14.63. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 2,811 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates in two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.