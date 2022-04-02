Keywords Studios’ (KWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,450 ($45.19) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KWS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 3,150 ($41.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,167.20 ($41.49).

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,558 ($33.51) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,337.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,669.35. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,950 ($25.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,366 ($44.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70.

In other news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($32.62) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($32,617.24).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

