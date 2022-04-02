Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.68

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 200916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.
KGFHY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.10) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 375 ($4.91) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70.
Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
