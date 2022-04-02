KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $219,000.

KIO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,582. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

