Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €69.64 ($76.53) and last traded at €69.64 ($76.53). Approximately 224,408 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €71.66 ($78.75).

KBX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($108.79) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($112.09) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($103.30) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €102.80 ($112.97).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €79.80 and its 200-day moving average is €87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.