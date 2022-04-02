Koovs (LON:KOOV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.20.
Koovs Company Profile (LON:KOOV)
Read More
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Koovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koovs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.