Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,131. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,035.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,693 shares of company stock worth $1,716,817 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

