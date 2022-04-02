Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. Kroger has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 381,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

