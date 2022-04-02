Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNTGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kubient had a negative net margin of 268.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ KBNT opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.75. Kubient has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Kubient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kubient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.