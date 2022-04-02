Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kubient had a negative net margin of 268.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ KBNT opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.75. Kubient has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Get Kubient alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Kubient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.