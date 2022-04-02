Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kubient had a negative net margin of 268.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.
Shares of NASDAQ KBNT opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.75. Kubient has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Kubient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kubient (KBNT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.