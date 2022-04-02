La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 145,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,855. The stock has a market cap of $121.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.08. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 82,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

