Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 77,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

