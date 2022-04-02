Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $8.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.39. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $7.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $32.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.07 to $33.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $38.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.71 to $44.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.04.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $12.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $525.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,268. The business’s 50-day moving average is $552.45 and its 200-day moving average is $604.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $466.06 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

