Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 174,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $570.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lands’ End by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lands’ End by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

