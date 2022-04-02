Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,559,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,150. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

