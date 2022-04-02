LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Trading Down 11.7%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,221,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 368,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $187.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.