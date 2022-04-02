Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Update

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LGAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.