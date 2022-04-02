LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Jason Lippert Acquires 9,265 Shares

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) CEO Jason Lippert acquired 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LCII stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.96 and a 12-month high of $163.33.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.