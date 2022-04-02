Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $164.69

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.69 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.20). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 162.90 ($2.13), with a volume of 1,304,545 shares.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 180 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 218 ($2.86).
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.90.
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.
Further Reading
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.