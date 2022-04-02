LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €133.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.30 ($146.48) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEG. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($158.02) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($170.33) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($158.24) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €139.65 ($153.46).

LEG Immobilien stock traded up €1.45 ($1.59) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €104.70 ($115.05). 108,262 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €111.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €120.42. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($108.24).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

