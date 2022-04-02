Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.07.

NYSE LEN opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. Lennar has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lennar by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

