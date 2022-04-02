LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $8.19

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.40. LG Display shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 4,221 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LG Display in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LG Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in LG Display by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 531,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in LG Display by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

