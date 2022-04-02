LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.30.

LHC Group stock opened at $168.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.04. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after buying an additional 85,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,922,000 after buying an additional 219,148 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after buying an additional 304,456 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,960,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

