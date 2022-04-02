Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 5%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.78. 64,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,348,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.93.

The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.80 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 511.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

