Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Up 27.8% in March

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LILAK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LILAK opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

