Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Update

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $286.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.93.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $255.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCUT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Lifetime Brands news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 131.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.