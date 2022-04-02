LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.

Shares of LPTH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 134,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $51.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,344,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

