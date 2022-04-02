Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. 65,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,593. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.41 million, a P/E ratio of -39.36, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

