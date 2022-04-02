Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
LAD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.33.
Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.54. 378,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $406.43. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.54.
In other news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,489.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
