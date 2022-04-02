Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.33.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.54. 378,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $406.43. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.54.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 40.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,489.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

