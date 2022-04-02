Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFUS. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.18. 86,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.28. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

