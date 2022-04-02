Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) PT Raised to GBX 60

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYG. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 701,420 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 662,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 1,570,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

