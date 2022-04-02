LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Short Interest Update

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 465,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $61,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 91,500 shares of company stock worth $545,385 over the last ninety days. 38.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LMP Automotive by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMPX stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. LMP Automotive has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.95.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

