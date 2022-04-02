Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lonza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $495.50.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $56.93 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

