Loop Capital Downgrades SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Sell

Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SDC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.14. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 54,030 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,451 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

