LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $20,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

