LSV Asset Management Has $89.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Timken were worth $89,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $59.12 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

