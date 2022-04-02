LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,416 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Energizer were worth $104,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after buying an additional 172,662 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after buying an additional 358,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,253,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 109.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 785,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 409,675 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENR opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.