LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,524 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 17.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $499.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $460.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $349.05 and a 12-month high of $505.95.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

